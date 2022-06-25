Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Sievierodonetsk - military
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:26 IST
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the strategic frontline city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.
"After the withdrawal of our military units, the enemy is consolidating its positions in ... Sievierodonetsk," it said in an update.
