Left Menu

MCD to rejuvenate 20 ponds under 1st phase of Amrit Sarovar Mission

which will help citizens to use them as spots for rest and recreation and they will also become aware about importance of water, the statement said.The ponds which will be rejuvenated are situated at Dwarka Sec-8 Jahazwala park, pond at Palam village, pond in Masoodpur village, in Narela, Gazipur village, Naini Lake situated in Model Town spread in 6.5 acres to name a few it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 00:10 IST
MCD to rejuvenate 20 ponds under 1st phase of Amrit Sarovar Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will rejuvenate 20 ponds across the city under the first phase of Amrit Sarovar Mission, an official statement said on Saturday.

The MCD will complete the rejuvenation and beautification work of these water bodies by March 31, 2023, it said.

AMRIT Sarovar Mission has been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the statement said.

The mission aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country, which will address the problem of depletion of ground water.

The civic body said after beautification, these ponds will become centre of attraction for citizens.

''The MCD has decided to rejuvenate and beautify its 20 ponds under first phase of AMRIT Sarovar Mission conceptualised by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. MoHUA will provide the funds to MCD for rejuvenation and beautification of these 20 ponds,'' the statement said.

The statement said that STP will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby STPs will be channelised to them. Besides this rain water will also be channelised to these ponds which will help in recharging ground water, it said.

''The MCD will beautify these ponds by developing footpath around its periphery and installing gazebos, sheds, benches etc. which will help citizens to use them as spots for rest and recreation and they will also become aware about importance of water,'' the statement said.

The ponds which will be rejuvenated are situated at Dwarka Sec-8 Jahazwala park, pond at Palam village, pond in Masoodpur village, in Narela, Gazipur village, Naini Lake situated in Model Town spread in 6.5 acres to name a few it said. ''Naini Lake situated at Model Town phase 2 will be rejuvenated by increasing the height of its boundary wall, repairing it's footpath and by channelising the water from STP plant situated at Coronation Park,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; European Commission grants marketing authorization to Valneva's COVID-19 shot and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022