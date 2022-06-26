Left Menu

G7 to announce ban on import of new Russian gold on Tuesday - U.S. official

Today the U.S. and the U.K. are announcing that G7 leaders will ban imports of Russian gold.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 12:44 IST
G7 to announce ban on import of new Russian gold on Tuesday - U.S. official
The Group of Seven rich democracies will announce a ban on imports of Russian gold on Tuesday, as part of ongoing efforts to hold Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine and block attempts to evade Western sanctions, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday.

Britain and the United States would announce the move on Sunday, followed by an official announcement on Tuesday, the official said.

"The president and other G7 leaders will continue to work to hold (Russian President Vladimir) Putin accountable. Today the U.S. and the U.K. are announcing that G7 leaders will ban imports of Russian gold. The official announcement will come on Tuesday," the official said.

