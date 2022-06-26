Left Menu

School official arrested for sending sexually charged messages to girl student in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:42 IST
School official arrested for sending sexually charged messages to girl student in north Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old school management committee (SMC) member was arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl student in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, studies in a government school in Kanjhawala.

Pradeep, an SMC member of the school appointed by the MLA, allegedly sent the girl "unusual and vulgar" messages on her mobile and asked her for sexual favors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act was registered at Kanjhawala Police Station against Pradeep.

Pradeep, a resident of Kanjhawala, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022