School official arrested for sending sexually charged messages to girl student in north Delhi

A 53-year-old school management committee (SMC) member was arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl student in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, studies in a government school in Kanjhawala.

Pradeep, an SMC member of the school appointed by the MLA, allegedly sent the girl "unusual and vulgar" messages on her mobile and asked her for sexual favors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the IPC and 12 of POCSO Act was registered at Kanjhawala Police Station against Pradeep.

Pradeep, a resident of Kanjhawala, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the DCP said.

