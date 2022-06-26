Lake formed due to frequent landslides near village in U'Khand's Bageshwar district

Authorities have discovered a lake that has formed near Kuwari village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district due to frequent landslides.

The lake has been formed after debris from landslides fell into the Pindar river near the village, officials said. Kapkot Sub-divisional magistrate Paritosh Verma said the flow of the river has been slightly affected due to the debris of the landslides but there there was no danger.

He said since the 2013 disaster at Kuwari village, landslides have been taking place due to which water has accumulated in a small area beside the river. ''The debris of the landslide has been falling in the river, but it is not as if the entire river has stopped. The debris has slightly obstructed the flow of the river and water has collected in some areas,'' Verma said.

He said there was no danger to the village due to the lake as it is situated very high up. However, due to frequent landslides, the process of moving people from the village has started, he said. He informed that 70-75 families of Kuwari village have been identified and they will be moved in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)