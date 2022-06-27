One seriously injured after house explosion in Birmingham, UK

A house explosion in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham left one person with life-threatening injuries and four others with minor injuries, while also damaging three other houses, the West Midlands region's ambulance service said on Sunday.

The explosion happened at about 8.40 p.m. local time, the ambulance service said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)