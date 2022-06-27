Iran says Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic relation with Tehran

Saudi Arabia wants to resume diplomatic relations with Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday, a day after Iraq's prime minister pushed for a revival of talks between the two rivals in the Iranian capital.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Since last year, Tehran and Riyadh have held five rounds of talks.

