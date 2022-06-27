Left Menu

IRS officer Nitin Gupta appointed new CBDT chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:25 IST
IRS officer Nitin Gupta appointed new CBDT chairman
  • Country:
  • India

IRS officer Nitin Gupta has been appointed as the new CBDT chairman, a recent government order said.

Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre, is serving as the Member (investigation) in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September next year.

The order issued on June 25 said the ''Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes from the date of assumption of the post.'' The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by Board member and 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary. It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department.

There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.

The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022