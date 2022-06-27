2 soldiers killed in Pak attack

At least two Pakistani soldiers and seven terrorists were killed in a clash between security forces and the rebels in the northwest troubled tribal region of the country, the Army said on Monday.

The fire exchange took place in the Ghulam Khan Kalle area of North Waziristan district on Sunday, according to a statement by the Army.

"Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed," the Army said, adding weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in several terror activities against security forces.

The forces were carrying out clearance operations in the areas to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

The identity and the affiliation of the killed militants were not immediately known. However, the banned Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been attacking the forces in the area but, earlier this month the TTP declared a ceasefire after talks with the Pakistan government. The Afghan Taliban facilitated the talks.

It is believed that some hardline splinter factions within the TTP were trying to sabotage the talks by creating troubles in the tribal region.

