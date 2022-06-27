Left Menu

SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs, no decision be taken on their disqualification till July 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:58 IST
SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs, no decision be taken on their disqualification till July 11
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they cannot always approach it in case of illegality.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed the Maharashtra government to protect the life, liberty, and property of 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members.

While issuing notice to the Maharashtra deputy speaker, the top court directed him to put on affidavit records of no trust notice served upon him by rebel MLAs. The top court also recorded the statement of Maharashtra's counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect the life and property of rebel MLAs.

The matter will now be heard on July 11.

