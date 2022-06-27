Left Menu

Maha: Probe rules out suicide, nine members of Sangli family were poisoned to death; two held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:26 IST
Maha: Probe rules out suicide, nine members of Sangli family were poisoned to death; two held
Investigations into the deaths of nine members of the family of two brothers in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which was suspected to be a case of suicide earlier, revealed that the deceased were allegedly poisoned to death by a ''mantrik'' and his driver, police said on Monday, adding the accused duo was arrested.

The bodies were found in the houses of the siblings, one a teacher and the other a veterinarian, around a kilometre apart in Mhaisal village on June 20, with an initial police probe pointing towards a suicide pact possibly from distress due to massive debts and harassment by lenders.

''We have arrested a 'mantrik' and his driver for murder. Investigations have revealed these two people had allegedly poisoned to death nine members of the family,'' said Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Manoj Kumar Lohiya. A police official said section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be invoked.

