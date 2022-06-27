At least two killed in missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - senior official
At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, a senior official said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said nine of the wounded were in a serious condition following the missile strike on the city of Kremenchuk.
