At least two killed in missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall - senior official

At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said nine of the wounded were in a serious condition following the missile strike on the city of Kremenchuk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)