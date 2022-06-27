Left Menu

Canada to impose additional sanctions, ban tech export to Russia -statement

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:59 IST
Canada on Monday announced more measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including additional sanctions and a ban on the export of technologies that could help improve Russia's defense manufacturing capability.

The new sanctions would target six individuals and 46 entities linked to the Russian defence sectors, 15 Ukrainians supporting Russia, and 13 individuals and two entities in Belarus, according to a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

Canada also intends to introduce sanctions against Russian state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and entities, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

