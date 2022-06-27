Left Menu

Sweden, seeking to win over Turkey, says it won't be haven for terrorists

Turkey has blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of harbouring Ankara's foes including members of the banned Kurdish PKK militant group. The two historically neutral Nordic countries applied to join NATO last month, one of the biggest shakeups in European security for decades, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:30 IST
Sweden, seeking to win over Turkey, says it won't be haven for terrorists
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, seeking to win over Turkish support for her country's bid to join NATO, pledged on Monday not to let Sweden become "a safe haven for terrorists". Turkey has blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of harbouring Ankara's foes including members of the banned Kurdish PKK militant group.

The two historically neutral Nordic countries applied to join NATO last month, one of the biggest shakeups in European security for decades, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Our stance regarding PKK is crystal clear. It is listed as a terror organisation in the European Union, and is regarded as such by Sweden," Andersson told reporters in Brussels after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of an alliance summit in Spain this week.

"Sweden is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists. The relevant authorities work intensively in order to expel persons who could be a security threat - and there are a substantial number of cases which are currently processed," Andersson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
3
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022