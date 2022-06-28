Left Menu

Sanjay Raut seeks more time to appear before ED; his lawyer submits letter to probe agency in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:13 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe, an official said.

The ED had summoned Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Raut was not available on Tuesday due to his planned visit to Alibaug (Raigad district), following which his lawyer reached the ED's office here around 11.15 am to seek some more time, the official said. The lawyer submitted a letter to the ED officials, requesting time for Raut to appear before the probe agency, he said.

Raut had on Monday termed the ED's summons as a ''conspiracy'' to stop him from fighting against their political opponents, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibaug.

