BRIEF-Electrify America Says Volkswagen Is Increasing Capital Investment In Co Beyond Its Original Commitment Of $2 Billion Through 2026

ELECTRIFY AMERICA: * ELECTRIFY AMERICA RAISES $450 MILLION - SIEMENS BECOMES A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER

* ELECTRIFY AMERICA - RAISED EQUITY INVESTMENTS AT A POST-MONEY VALUATION OF $2.45 BILLION * ELECTRIFY AMERICA - SIEMENS, THROUGH FINANCING ARM, WILL INVEST LOW TRIPLE-DIGIT MILLION USD AMOUNT; WILL NOW HOLD BOARD SEAT

* ELECTRIFY AMERICA - VOLKSWAGEN IS INCREASING CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN CO BEYOND ITS ORIGINAL COMMITMENT OF $2 BILLION THROUGH 2026 Further company coverage:

