G7 urges China to press Russia to stop its Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to uphold the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes by pressing Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and to drop its "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea.

In a communique concluding their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps, the G7 leaders also said they were gravely concerned by the human rights situation in China and that they were consulting on collective approaches to challenges posed by non-market economic policies.

