China remains tight-lipped on reports of Pak resisting pressure to permit Chinese security firm to protect its nationals

China on Tuesday remained tight-lipped on a media report claiming that its all-weather ally Islamabad has objected to Beijing's request to permit its security firm to protect Chinese workers and assets in Pakistan after the recent spike in terrorist attacks against them.

Addressing a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing and Islamabad are in close communication and coordination to protect the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

"I am not aware of the situation you mentioned," he said when asked for his comment on a media report stating that the Ministry of State Security had asked Islamabad in June to allow a Chinese security company to operate in Pakistan to guard its citizens and assets, however, Pakistan's Interior Ministry had objected to the proposal, stating that its security forces are able to protect Chinese nationals and assets.

Japanese media outlet Nikkei has reported that China wants its own security company to guard its citizens and assets in Pakistan following the recent attacks against its nationals in that country but Islamabad has been resisting the pressure from Beijing.

Pakistan in recent months has been witnessing a spate of attacks against Chinese workers employed in scores of projects under the USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The latest attack was in April when a woman suicide bomber from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew herself up near a van carrying Chinese nationals near Karachi University. Three Chinese were killed in the incident.

Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the CPEC projects.

While BLA is opposed to the Chinese presence in Balochistan, Pakistan's militant outfit the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) too have been blamed for some of the attacks on Chinese nationals.

Pakistan has raised a separate military force to protect the Chinese workers but Beijing is increasingly getting restive over the recurring attacks resulting in heavy casualties.

Zhao said, "We have taken note of the efforts made by the Pakistani government on protecting CPEC and intergovernmental projects and relevant companies." "They have set up a special task force for protecting their security. Pakistan is protecting Chinese personnel and institutions there," he said, adding that relevant departments of the two sides and the embassies of both the countries are in close communication and coordination on the matter.

In July last year, masked armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying two Chinese nationals in Karachi in which one of them was critically wounded.

In the same month, nearly a dozen Chinese engineers were killed when a bus carrying construction workers was ''attacked'' in northwest Pakistan.

In November 2018, Baloch militants attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi but failed to break through the security barrier with three of them killed on the spot.

