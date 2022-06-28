Left Menu

Two arrested after robbery at European art fair in Netherlands - police

Police said on Tuesday they had arrested two suspects after a robbery at The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, while two other suspects remained at large. "Police were notified of an armed robbery at the TEFAF by four persons," police in the province of Limburg said in a statement published on the national police website.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:08 IST
Two arrested after robbery at European art fair in Netherlands - police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Police said on Tuesday they had arrested two suspects after a robbery at The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht, while two other suspects remained at large.

"Police were notified of an armed robbery at the TEFAF by four persons," police in the province of Limburg said in a statement published on the national police website. "No one was injured (but) the robbers did get lost."

The investigation was continuing but no further information was available while "the focus is on tracking the suspects", they said. Video footage on social media showed four smartly dressed men, one with a sledgehammer, smashing their way into jewelry cases. One brandished what appeared to be a pistol at a person who attempted to intervene.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage. TEFAF is an art, antiques and design fair held annually in Maastricht, showcasing classic and contemporary art and jewelry. More than 200 dealers exhibit works there each year and the fair draws around 75,000 visitors.

In an emailed statement, the fair confirmed attendees had been evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an "incident" and that no one was harmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022