Kanwar Yatra: Delhi govt to set up 175 camps to assist kanwariyas

Delhi government will set up 175 camps for kanwariyas to ensure that they are not inconvenienced during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Tuesday.

The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from Ganga river at Haridwar, Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.

According to officials, a meeting of various departments of the Delhi government was held here on Tuesday. It was decided that steps be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of the kanwariyas.

It was also also decided in the meeting that the government will set up 175 camps for the kanwariyas.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar had said that around 10,000 security personnel along with drones and CCTV cameras will be deployed to maintain law and order during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra in the state.

