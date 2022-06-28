Left Menu

CBI arrests absconding accused in Vyapam scam case

The CBI has arrested a man from Maharashtras Latur who had been absconding in a Vyapam scam case, officials said on Tuesday. In order to track him, the CBI visited various places in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. He was traced in Latur and arrested by the CBI, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:51 IST
CBI arrests absconding accused in Vyapam scam case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a man from Maharashtra’s Latur who had been absconding in a Vyapam scam case, officials said on Tuesday. It was alleged that during the Forest Guard Recruitment Test-2013 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam, Hari Om Gupta had appeared in the written examination against roll no. 394262 impersonating as original candidate, they said. He was earlier arrested and put on trial by the state police, they said.

''During the trial, the said accused having permanent address in District Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh), fled from the judicial process and non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the trial court,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. In order to track him, the CBI visited various places in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. He was traced in Latur and arrested by the CBI, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022