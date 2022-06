US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on boost from easing China COVID curbs

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after China relaxed some COVID-19 quarantine requirements for international travelers, raising hopes of a revival in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.79 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 31,549.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.89 points, or 0.33%, at 3,913.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.69 points, or 0.15%, to 11,542.24 at the opening bell.

Also Read: China meeting a step in effort to develop lines of communication - Pentagon chief

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)