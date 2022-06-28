Left Menu

NCM urges Jaishankar to take up issue of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:11 IST
NCM urges Jaishankar to take up issue of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan
  • Country:
  • India

Days after an attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take up the matter of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the government of that country.

Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on June 18, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.

''Sikh population living in India and those who left Afghanistan are deeply concerned about the security of the properties of historical/religious gurdwaras in Afghanistan which may be usurped by anti-Sikh elements involved in attack on Sikh religious places,'' an NCM statement said.

The NCM chief has requested Jaishankar to take the matter of protection/safety of historical/religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the government of Afghanistan, the statement said.

The NCM also shared a list of religious place of Sikhs in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022