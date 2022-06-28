Left Menu

Police raid suspected Islamic extremists across Germany

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:30 IST
German police conducted raids across the country on Tuesday targeting individuals and premises believed to be linked to a banned Islamic extremist group.

Authorities say the group's goal is to establish an Islamic state in Germany that rejects democracy and uses religious texts as the sole basis for all laws.

The dpa news agency reported that officers searched dozens of locations in six German states, arresting three people.

Prosecutors say a total of 41 people are accused of membership in the banned group known as the “Caliphate State”.

