U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Louisiana electoral map faulted for racial bias

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:15 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a Republican-drawn map of Louisiana's six U.S. House of Representatives districts that had been blocked by a judge who found that it likely discriminates against Black voters.

The justices granted a request by Louisiana's Republican secretary of state to put on hold U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's injunction requiring a new map that has a second district where Black voters represent the majority of voters rather than just one in the version adopted by the Republican-led state legislature. The nine-member court's three liberal justices dissented from the decision.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

