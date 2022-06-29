Left Menu

Canadian police kill two gunmen in bank shootout, find potential bomb

"Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects." Later, police said they were lifting the shelter-in-place order but that the block near the bank remained closed over the potential bomb.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 06:41 IST
Canadian police kill two gunmen in bank shootout, find potential bomb

Canadian police shot dead two men during a gunfight on Tuesday at a bank in British Columbia which left six officers injured, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said. Emergency response team members arrived on the scene at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, near the border with the U.S. state of Washington, around 11 a.m. (1800 GMT), law enforcement said.

"This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," according to a statement posted by Saanich, British Columbia, police on their website. "Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."

Later, police said they were lifting the shelter-in-place order but that the block near the bank remained closed over the potential bomb. The suspects were "heavily armed" and initial reports suggest they were wearing body armor, Saanich police chief Dean Duthie told a press conference, saying he did not have any further information about them.

Six officers were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. "At this time we anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained very serious injuries and have been taken into surgery," he said. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022