Japan and U.S. Poised for Forex Market Intervention

Japan and the United States have expressed their preparedness to intervene in foreign exchange markets again, according to Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama. Both countries agree that speculative activities have influenced the yen, and they aim to strengthen the yen's fundamentals through clear economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST
Japan and U.S. Poised for Forex Market Intervention
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Japan and the United States are ready to step in against undue foreign exchange market fluctuations, according to Japan's Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama. During an interview with NHK, Katayama highlighted concerns over yen carry trades, which are driven by speculation rather than true market demand.

Katayama emphasized that both governments are prepared for intervention, stating explicitly their readiness to act without delay. This coordinated stance aims to safeguard the yen from speculative volatility.

Furthermore, Katayama reiterated Japan's commitment to reinforcing the yen through sound macroeconomic and microeconomic policies. This approach underscores their focus on maintaining strong economic fundamentals as a basis for a stable yen.

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