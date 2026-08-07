Japan and U.S. Poised for Forex Market Intervention

Japan and the United States are ready to step in against undue foreign exchange market fluctuations, according to Japan's Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama. During an interview with NHK, Katayama highlighted concerns over yen carry trades, which are driven by speculation rather than true market demand.

Katayama emphasized that both governments are prepared for intervention, stating explicitly their readiness to act without delay. This coordinated stance aims to safeguard the yen from speculative volatility.

Furthermore, Katayama reiterated Japan's commitment to reinforcing the yen through sound macroeconomic and microeconomic policies. This approach underscores their focus on maintaining strong economic fundamentals as a basis for a stable yen.