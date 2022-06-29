Left Menu

BSF, Pak Rangers field commanders meet along IB in Rajasthan

A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander battalion level, the spokesperson said.The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the countrys western flank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:10 IST
BSF, Pak Rangers field commanders meet along IB in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state. The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers. ''Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander (battalion) level,'' the spokesperson said.

The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022