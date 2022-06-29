BSF, Pak Rangers field commanders meet along IB in Rajasthan
A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander battalion level, the spokesperson said.The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the countrys western flank.
A ground commander level meeting was held between the border forces of India and Pakistan along the international front in Rajasthan, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. The meeting was held on Tuesday at Munabao in Barmer district of the state. The Indian side was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant G L Meena and the other side was headed by Lt Col Murad Ali Khan, Wing Commander, Pakistan Rangers. ''Such meetings are held to address border security-related issues at local commander (battalion) level,'' the spokesperson said.
The BSF guards the more than 3,300 km-long India-Pakistan IB that runs along Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along the country's western flank.
