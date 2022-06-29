Left Menu

3 held with cannabis worth over Rs 2.25 cr in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:50 IST
3 held with cannabis worth over Rs 2.25 cr in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested three men from Prayagraj district and recovered cannabis worth over Rs 2.25 crore, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, Anup Kumar Mishra, Pawan Kumar Singh and Harikant Singh were nabbed from Prayagraj's Gadha Bazar locality when they were travelling in a truck with the consignment, they said.

The STF recovered 9.29 quintal cannabis worth about Rs 2.25 crores, fake invoice, cash as well as credit and debit cards from them, they said.

During interrogation, Anup Mishra told STF that they were part of an organised narcotics smuggling gang and used to bring cannabis from Andhra Pradesh and sell it in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accused said the kingpin of their gang was a man named Rakesh Singh who used to reside in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, the STF claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

