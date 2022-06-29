Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says Moscow views Sweden and Finland's NATO accession 'negatively'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Russia views plan by Sweden and Finland to join NATO "negatively", Interfax reported.
Russian state news agency RIA also quoted Ryabkov as saying that NATO expansion is "destabilizing" and does not add to the security of members of the alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion
US Senator objects to high pecan tariff imposed by India
Five killed, 22 injured in Ukranian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say
WRAPUP 3-No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
UPDATE 2-Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say