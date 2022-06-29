Left Menu

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says Moscow views Sweden and Finland's NATO accession 'negatively'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:17 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says Moscow views Sweden and Finland's NATO accession 'negatively'
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Russia views plan by Sweden and Finland to join NATO "negatively", Interfax reported.

Russian state news agency RIA also quoted Ryabkov as saying that NATO expansion is "destabilizing" and does not add to the security of members of the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022