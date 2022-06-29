Russian forces struck targets in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine and intensified attacks on fronts across the country as NATO members met in Madrid to plan a course of action against the challenge from Moscow. FIGHTING * Eight missiles struck Mykolaiv, a river port just off the Black Sea, its mayor said, including a hit on an apartment building, just days after Ukraine said Russian missiles killed at least 18 people at a mall in the central town of Kremenchuk. * The situation in Lysychansk resembles that in its twin city Sievierodonetsk more than a month ago when the Russians started taking building after building, the governor of Luhansk said. * Russian news agencies say Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces have blocked supplies along the Artyomovsk-Lysychansk highway. * Russia-installed officials said their security forces detained Kherson city mayor Kolykhayev after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. The officials have begun preparations for a referendum on the region joining Russia.

* Reuters could not independently verify any of the battlefield accounts. DIPLOMACY AND ECONOMY * NATO invited Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance in one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades after Turkey lifted its veto. * Russia views plans by Sweden and Finland to join NATO as a destabilising move, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO leaders his country needed more weapons and money to defend itself against Russia, warning that Moscow's ambitions did not stop at Ukraine.

* The United States will create a new permanent army headquarters in Poland and deploy additional land, air and sea forces across the length and breadth of Europe in response to threats from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. * The Group of Seven economic powers agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price. * The United States added five companies in China to a trade blacklist for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defence industrial base. QUOTES * "This not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe - for what the future world order will be like," President Zelenskiy told NATO leaders in a video link-up from Kyiv. * "Several villages have been wiped from the face of the earth," said Oleksander Vilkul, governor of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine. (Compiled by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gareth Jones)

