2 LeT militants killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two militants were killed.
''Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route),'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted. PTI MIJ SRY
