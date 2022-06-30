Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Alleged truck driver posed as victim after Texas migrant deaths

The alleged driver of a truck carrying dozens of migrants who died in the suffocating heat in Texas this week initially tried to pass himself off as a victim to escape authorities before he was arrested, U.S. and Mexican officials said on Wednesday. The death toll in the incident rose to 53 as some migrants who had been trapped in the sweltering tractor-trailer died in the hospital, local officials said.

Leaders of U.S., South Korea and Japan agree closer cooperation over North Korea threat

The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over North Korea's missile tests and said they would cooperate more closely to address the threat posed by Pyongyang. U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid and agreed that the progress of North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes posed serious threats to not only the Korean peninsula but also East Asia and the world.

In Argentina, farm groups call for trade halt to protest government

Argentina's major farm groups called for a trade strike in two weeks in a bid to pressure the government to do more as frustration over crippling shortages of diesel and fertilizers weighs on the country's key agricultural sector. The groups announced on Wednesday that the nationwide halt to farm exports will begin on July 13 and last 24 hours, according to sector officials and a statement from the Mesa de Enlace which includes the country's four main rural associations.

NATO backs military aid for 'heroic' Ukraine, Russia steps up attacks

NATO on Wednesday branded Russia the biggest "direct threat" to Western security after its invasion of Ukraine and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's beleaguered armed forces, saying it stood fully behind Ukrainians' "heroic defence of their country". At a summit dominated by the invasion and the geopolitical upheaval it has caused, NATO also invited Sweden and Finland to join and pledged a seven-fold increase from 2023 in combat forces on high alert along its eastern flank against any future Russian attack.

Reporter gunned down in latest attack on Mexican journalists

A Mexican reporter was killed in one of the country's most violent northern border states, authorities and his employer said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks in one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Antonio de la Cruz, a journalist for local newspaper Expreso, was shot and killed in his home in the Tamaulipas state capital Ciudad Victoria, the paper he worked for said.

Putin: Russia will respond if NATO sets up infrastructure in Finland, Sweden

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would respond in kind if NATO deployed troops and infrastructure in Finland and Sweden after they join the U.S.-led military alliance. "With Sweden and Finland, we don't have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead," Putin told Russian state television after talks with regional leaders in the central Asian ex-Soviet state of Turkmenistan.

Main suspect handed life sentence for 2015 Islamist attacks on Paris

A French court on Wednesday handed a life sentence to the lone survivor of the Islamist squad that killed 130 people in a night of carnage across Paris, bringing some closure to survivors and a country whose psyche was left scarred. Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges, with no possibility of early release, the most severe criminal sentence possible in France and one handed out only four times previously.

U.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe on Wednesday as NATO agreed the biggest strengthening of its deterrents since the Cold War in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden's commitment at the Madrid summit "to defend every inch of allied territory" came as the U.S.-led military alliance also set in motion a new plan to reinforce the Baltic states and Poland against any future Russian attack.

U.S., Iran indirect nuclear talks in Doha end without progress

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear pact have ended in Qatar without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for", EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday. "We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," Mora said.

'Lessons learned', but no details of royal review of Meghan bullying claims

Buckingham Palace says lessons have been learned following a review into bullying allegations made by royal staff against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, although it declined to give any details about the report's conclusions. The HR review was announced by the palace last March after the Times newspaper reported allegations had been made against Meghan, the American wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, including that she had reduced some of her assistants to tears and treated others so badly that they had quit.

