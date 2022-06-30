Left Menu

Mumbai: Mother-daughter duo found dead in bungalow, another daughter, man found hanging; murder-suicide suspected

The incident took place at Dalvi bungalow near Kandivali railway station, the police official said, adding that the deceased were identified as Kiran Dalvi, her two daughters - Muskan and Bhumi - and one Shivdayal Sen. Bhumi and Shivdayal were found hanging, he said.Further details are awaited.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:30 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A woman and her daughter were found dead at their bungalow in suburban Kandivali, while her other daughter and a man were found hanging there, a police official said on Thursday. The bodies were recovered late night on Wednesday and the police suspect that while the mother-daughter duo was murdered, those found hanging had committed suicide. The incident took place at Dalvi bungalow near Kandivali railway station, the police official said, adding that the deceased was identified as Kiran Dalvi, her two daughters - Muskan and Bhumi - and one Shivdayal Sen. Bhumi and Shivdayal were found hanging, he said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

