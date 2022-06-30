EU extends roaming regulations for telecom providers until 2032

The European Union has extended 'Roam-like-at-home' regulations for telecom providers until 2032, the European Commission announced on Thursday. The scheme allows travelers in the EU and the EEA to call, text, and surf abroad without extra charges.

"With our roaming regulation, we have all benefitted from Roam-like-at-home," EU's top official Margrethe Vestager said in an official statement. "This is a very tangible benefit of our European Single Market. Prolonging these rules will keep inter-operator prices competitive, and allow consumers to continue enjoying free-of-charge roaming services for the next ten years."

