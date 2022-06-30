Left Menu

Sweden sends more military aid to Ukraine

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:05 IST
Sweden sends more military aid to Ukraine
Peter Hultqvist Image Credit: Flickr
Sweden at NATO Summit on Thursday said it plans to send additional military support to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, support weapons, and demining equipment that it says Kyiv had requested.

The hardware is worth approximately 500 million kronor (USD 49 million).

"It is important that the support to Ukraine from the democratic countries in Europe is continuous and long-term," Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

He didn't say when and how the equipment would be delivered but said, "It is in everyone's interest that it is delivered as quickly as possible." Sweden was invited at a NATO summit this week to join the Western military alliance.

