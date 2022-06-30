Left Menu

Yoga on 75 locations of Ganga basin saw participation of over 10 lakh people this year: NMCG

A group of NGOs, officials from the Delhi Jal Board DJB and Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD, volunteers from Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people participated in large numbers in the event.According to NMCG, Yoga sessions were organised at more than 75 locations in states across Ganga Basin and saw participation of over 10 lakh people.The programmes were held across five Ganga river basins by 131 district Ganga committees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga sessions organised at more than 75 locations in states across the Ganga basin on the International Day of Yoga saw participation of over 10 lakh people, the National Mission for Clean Ganga said on Thursday.

On the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had organised ‘Ghat Par Yog’ at Signature Bridge Ghat on the Yamuna river here.

This was part of a special initiative of NMCG to have ‘Ghat Par Yog’ on all Ganga ghats. A group of NGOs, officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), volunteers from Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people participated in large numbers in the event.

According to NMCG, Yoga sessions were organised at more than 75 locations in states across Ganga Basin and saw participation of over 10 lakh people.

The programmes were held across five Ganga river basins by 131 district Ganga committees. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following the United Nations General Assembly’s declaration in 2014. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

