Left Menu

Prayagraj violence: House demolished had Javed Mohammad’s nameplate, UP govt tells HC

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-07-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 00:55 IST
Prayagraj violence: House demolished had Javed Mohammad’s nameplate, UP govt tells HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday told the Allahabad High Court that the house demolished in Prayagraj following the June 10 violence had the nameplate of main accused Javed Mohammad on its gate.

In its counter-affidavit against the petition filed by the wife and daughter of Javed Mohammad challenging the demolition of their house, the state government raised preliminary objection to maintainability of the writ petition.

The petitioners have not challenged the May 25 order for the anti-encroachment action and it has not been brought on record.

Therefore, the writ petition deserves to be dismissed, the state government said.

Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian gave a week's time to the petitioners – Javed Mohammad’s wife Parveen Fatima and daughter Summaiya Fatima -- to file rejoinder and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The counter-affidavit stated that the gate of the house which was demolished had a plaque bearing the name of Javed Mohammad and the office of the Welfare Party of India was being run from there, even though the property was in a residential area. This shows that Javed was in possession of the house.

According to the petition filed by the accused’s wife and daugher, “The house did not belong to Javed Mohammad, but was owned by Fatima, who had received it as a gift from her parents before marriage.” The petitioners alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority’s notice, with the house number listed, was not addressed to Fatima but to her husband Javed Mohammad, the activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks targeting Prophet Mohammad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022