Left Menu

China says New Zealand PM's comments on assertiveness "wrong"

The embassy statement also referred to comments by Ardern about attempts to disrupt and destabilise the Pacific and said any escalation of tension in the Pacific "cannot have been caused by China's cooperation with its island partners to advance sustainable development." Such cooperation had nothing to do with militarization of the region, the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 05:05 IST
China says New Zealand PM's comments on assertiveness "wrong"

China's embassy in New Zealand rebuked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for comments she made at the NATO summit about Chinese assertiveness, calling them "misguided" and "wrong".

Ardern said on Wednesday in Madrid that China has "in recent times also become more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms." "We have taken note of the relevant comment made by the New Zealand side at the NATO session, which includes some misguided accusations against China," an embassy spokesman said in a statement on its website on Thursday. "That allegation is wrong and thus regrettable."

"It is obvious that such comment is not helpful for deepening mutual trust between the two countries," the statement said. New Zealand, which is heavily reliant on China for trade, has often shied away from direct criticism of Beijing.

However, it has toughened its tone recently on both security and Beijing's growing presence in the South Pacific following the recent signing of a security pact between China and nearby Solomon Islands. The embassy statement also referred to comments by Ardern about attempts to disrupt and destabilise the Pacific and said any escalation of tension in the Pacific "cannot have been caused by China's cooperation with its island partners to advance sustainable development."

Such cooperation had nothing to do with militarization of the region, the statement added. "If militarization does exist in the South Pacific, it is clear to all who and what is fuelling such tensions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022