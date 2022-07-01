Left Menu

Crown representatives to Ihumātao Steering Committee appointed

“I’m pleased to have made the Crown appointments. Both Dr Severne and Mr O’Donnell have extensive experience and will be integral in supporting a collective approach to Ihumātao,” Willie Jackson says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 10:52 IST
Crown representatives to Ihumātao Steering Committee appointed
Willie Jackson met with members of the Rōpū Whakahaere recently and expects the group will meet again soon, and it will be convened by the Kīngitanga. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson today announced the appointment of Crown representatives, Dr Charlotte Severne and Mr Bernie O'Donnell, to the Steering Committee that will determine the future of the Ihumātao land.

"I'm pleased to have made the Crown appointments. Both Dr Severne and Mr O'Donnell have extensive experience and will be integral in supporting a collective approach to Ihumātao," Willie Jackson says.

In December 2020 the Crown, Kīngitanga and Auckland Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding, He Pūmautanga, on how they will work together.

He Pūmautanga sets out a process for establishing a Steering Committee, the Rōpu Whakahaere, to decide the future use of the land, and the development of a management plan for the whenua.

The Rōpu Whakahaere is made up of six members; one representative appointed by Kīngitanga, three representatives of Ahi Kā groups appointed through tikanga processes facilitated by Kīngitanga, and two Crown representatives.

Willie Jackson met with members of the Rōpū Whakahaere recently and expects the group will meet again soon, and it will be convened by the Kīngitanga.

"The role of this group is significant in determining the future use and ownership options of Ihumātao. We anticipate this mahi will be completed in 5 years.

"I acknowledge it has been complex determining who the Ahi Kā representatives of the Rōpū Whakahaere are, which was also delayed by COVID. I would like to commend Kīngitanga on their work in facilitating this process."

Mr O'Donnell has been appointed for four years. He is a former cultural advisor and a current professional director involved in a wide range of Māori community and public roles.

Dr Severne has been appointed for two years and is currently the Māori Trustee. She is highly experienced in the governance of Māori entities and land-based ventures.

"I am confident both Dr Severne and Mr O'Donnell will provide strong contributions to the success of the Rōpu Whakahaere in resolving the use and stewardship of Ihumātao land. I look forward to further progress," Willie Jackson said.

Auckland Council will provide an observer to attend meetings and work with the Rōpu Whakahaere to achieve the vision and objectives of He Pūmautanga.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022