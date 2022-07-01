Left Menu

DMs of 11 revenue districts asked to carry out 'ground truthing' of desilted drains

The ground truthing work shall be done by the respective district magistrate personally and no delegation in this regard is allowed, the direction read.It further said the district magistrate can also push water in the drain in case there is a doubt regarding desilting of drain by the concerned authorities, and that the work should be carried out by next week.In the meeting, it was also pointed out that 31 parameters under Ease of Doing Business are yet to be implemented by the revenue department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:26 IST
DMs of 11 revenue districts asked to carry out 'ground truthing' of desilted drains
  • Country:
  • India

The district magistrates of 11 revenue districts in the national capital have been asked to carry out 'ground truthing' of desilting of drains carried out by the Department of Flood and Irrigation and other local bodies.

The directions were issued on June 24 during a senior officers' meeting.

Directions were also issued to the revenue department to expedite implementation of e-Court project along with faceless transactions in sub-registrar offices.

''All district magistrates personally take ground truthing of desilting of work of drains carried out by the Department of Flood and Irrigation and Local Bodies. The ground truthing work shall be done by the respective district magistrate personally and no delegation in this regard is allowed,'' the direction read.

It further said the ''district magistrate can also push water in the drain in case there is a doubt regarding desilting of drain by the concerned authorities'', and that the work should be carried out by next week.

In the meeting, it was also pointed out that 31 parameters under Ease of Doing Business are yet to be implemented by the revenue department. ''These parameters should be implemented by October 31, 2022,'' the order said.

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on Thursday, several areas, including the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan tunnel, ITO, Ring Road, the Barapullah corridor, the Delhi-Meerut expressway and Sarai Kale Khan, witnessed waterlogging leading to massive traffic snarls.

The officials concerned were also asked to submit a brief indicating the current status of these parameters and likely completion date of their implementation within one week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022