Groupe Castel cooperating with French probe into Central African Republic war crime allegations - spokesman

Groupe Castel is cooperating with a French investigation into allegations of potential complicity in war crimes made against one of the company's units in the Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Friday.

"We are fully cooperating with French authorities", the spokesman told Reuters, adding that an internal investigation carried out by a Paris law firm on the matter had found no "material evidence" of any wrongdoing.

