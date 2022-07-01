Left Menu

Groupe Castel cooperating with French probe into Central African Republic war crime allegations - spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Groupe Castel is cooperating with a French investigation into allegations of potential complicity in war crimes made against one of the company's units in the Central African Republic, a spokesman said on Friday.

"We are fully cooperating with French authorities", the spokesman told Reuters, adding that an internal investigation carried out by a Paris law firm on the matter had found no "material evidence" of any wrongdoing.

