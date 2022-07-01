Left Menu

Osmanabad as Dharashiv: Some Muslim workers of Cong-NCP say they have quit parties in protest

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:59 IST
  Country:
  • India

Some Muslim office-bearers of the Congress and NCP on Friday said they had resigned from their parties in protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Hours before Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi cabinet, which also included Congress and NCP ministers, approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Several functionaries said they has submitted a memorandum against the renaming to the collector for further communication to the governor, while there were also plans to go to court over the issue.

