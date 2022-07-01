Left Menu

Man killed, body thrown in drain in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:02 IST
A man was found killed with his head smashed with a boulder in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Aakash Ramesh Fender, a resident of Gharpal village in district Yavatmal, whose body was found in a nullah on Butibori-Takalghat Road near here on Thursday, they said.

An official said the 22-year-old was murdered by unidentified persons who smashed his head with a boulder. The killers then threw his body in the nullah to destroy evidence.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.

