Man killed, body thrown in drain in Nagpur
A man was found killed with his head smashed with a boulder in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Aakash Ramesh Fender, a resident of Gharpal village in district Yavatmal, whose body was found in a nullah on Butibori-Takalghat Road near here on Thursday, they said.
An official said the 22-year-old was murdered by unidentified persons who smashed his head with a boulder. The killers then threw his body in the nullah to destroy evidence.
A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered against unidentified persons, he added.
