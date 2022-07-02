Protesters break into Libya's parliament building in Tobruk -witnesses tell Reuters
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:22 IST
Protesters broke into Libya's parliament building in Tobruk on Friday evening and set fire in front of it, eyewitnesses told Reuters.
Security forces protecting the parliament withdrew from the site, the eyewitnesses added.
