Left Menu

Fire breaks out at house in city; no casualty reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:41 IST
Fire breaks out at house in city; no casualty reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out a house in southwest Delhi's Palam Colony area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

They said they received the information about the fire in the ground floor of the house in Sadh Nagar area at 3.42 am.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled, an official said, adding an electric short circuit led to the incident.

No casualty was reported, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland
3
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022