Amit Shah Vows to Expel Illegal Immigrants and Revitalize Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress of using Bangladeshi infiltrators as a vote bank, promising to identify and expel illegal immigrants. Addressing a rally in Assam, he highlights BJP's commitment to preserving cultural identity and development. Shah emphasizes historic site redevelopment and praises BJP's developmental efforts.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Congress party of utilizing Bangladeshi infiltrators as a vote bank, promising to identify and repatriate all illegal immigrants from Assam and elsewhere in India.
Speaking at a public rally in Assam, Shah criticized the Congress for allegedly neglecting the state's cultural identity and development. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing Assamese culture and initiating comprehensive development projects.
Shah inaugurated the redeveloped Batadrava Than, reclaiming it from encroachers, and highlighted BJP's achievements in bringing peace and growth to Assam. He called for another five-year term to ensure an infiltrator-free state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
