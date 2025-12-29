Left Menu

INSV Kaundinya: Reviving Ancient Indian Maritime Heritage

INSV Kaundinya, a traditionally-built stitched ship, embarked on its maiden voyage from Gujarat to Oman. Inspired by ancient maritime routes and a fifth-century ship painting, the project was realized through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and artisans. It highlights India's rich maritime traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:33 IST
INSV Kaundinya, a meticulously crafted traditional stitched ship, set sail on its inaugural overseas journey from Gujarat to Oman. This voyage pays homage to India's historic maritime connections and rich cultural exchanges with Southeast Asia, inspired by a painting from the ancient Ajanta Caves.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, the vessel symbolizes India's ancient maritime prowess. The Indian Navy inducted the ship, constructed with unique challenges, at Karwar in May 2023. This project was a tripartite effort among the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations.

Built using ancient techniques, the ship embodies India's shipbuilding heritage. Adorned with traditional motifs, it serves as a testament to the centuries-old naval architecture and artistic craftsmanship, as well as the enduring legacy of maritime exploration and trade routes that connected India with the wider world.

