Indian Railways Revolutionizes Safety with 'Kavach' Launch

Indian Railways has achieved a historic safety milestone following the successful implementation of the automatic train protection system, 'Kavach', on the 96-km Bajwa-Ahmedabad section. This development was announced by the railway ministry on Monday.

The indigenously developed Kavach system utilizes cutting-edge technology to assist locomotive pilots in adhering to speed limits by automatically applying brakes when necessary. This system marks the first installation within Western Railway's Vadodara Division, setting a new safety benchmark.

The Kavach system, now operational, covers 17 stations along its route, equipped with 23 towers and 20 Kavach buildings. The system is designed to prevent accidents arising from signal violations, automatic speed control failures, and potential collisions. The success of the Kavach-equipped Vadodara-Ahmedabad Sankalp Fast Passenger train affirms the project's effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)