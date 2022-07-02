Left Menu

NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra: Home Ministry spokesperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Home Ministry on Saturday handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the investigation into the killing of a chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson tweeted that the NIA would probe the conspiracy behind the killing of the chemist, Umesh Kolhe, who was hacked to death on June 21.

The NIA would also thoroughly investigate any involvement of organizations and international linkages, the spokesperson said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

